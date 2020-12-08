CELEBRITIES

Gwen Stefani just wants her parents to honor her wedding to Blake Shelton

Posted on

The singer does not know when she will be able to marry Shelton due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gwen Stefani just wants her parents to honor her and Blake Shelton’s upcoming wedding.

While the ceremony may take some time due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it can also happen at any time.

Recently while appearing on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Stefani revealed her biggest request for her upcoming nuptials.

“I’d say I just want my parents there right now,” she said.

“My parents didn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared so they really would rather it wasn’t a COVID situation. I’d rather not have masks and that sort of thing, ”Stefani added.

However, she hinted that their ceremony would not happen anytime soon.

“Even when it comes down to family, there are still too many people for COVID, so let’s see what happens in the next few months,” Stefani concluded.

