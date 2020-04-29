Gwen Stefani radiant in minidress transparent with Blake Shelton

Oscar, SAG Awards, Golden Globes, Césars… It is the season of major awards. The evening Pre-Grammy Awards was held on Thursday 23 January 2020, to Los Angeles, where several big names of the music were expected. Nicole Scherzinger, Bebe Rexha, Wiz Khalifa and many others marched on the photocall the event, in which a certain Gwen Stefani, who was accompanied by her companion Blake Shelton.

As a reminder, the country singer is nominated for best country artist thanks to his album God’s Country. The theme of the evening was “the 1970s”. Gwen Stefani is so arrived wearing a minidress transparent, patterned tattoos : an carp koi on the arm, an eagle old-school on the torso, and flowers. At 50 years old, the interpreter ofHollaback Girl in fact, just twenty less, it is floor great thigh-high boots varnished stilettos. As always, the american artist had released its most beautiful red lipstick.

As they announced on Instagram on January 8, last, Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend Blake Shelton will sing together on the stage of the Grammy Awards, on the 26th of January next. They will sing the duet Nobody But You. “I would never have imagined this, not even in my wildest dreams“said Gwen Stefani. Several other artists mentioned will occur during the famous ceremony of music, including Lizzo, Billie Eilish or the group Aerosmith.