GWEN STEFANI RETRACES HER ICONIC LOOKS FROM THE PAST IN THE VIDEO FOR “LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF”

Gwen Stefani, impossible not to love her! We are even more convinced of this after watching the official video of  “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, his new single released in late 2020.

In the clip, the singer retraces all the most iconic looks that have indelibly marked her career and the history of music: from the one she wore in “Don’t Speak”No Doubt hit in 1996, to the era of “Love. Angel. Music. Baby. ” , his first solo album. 

 

In the post below you will find a gallery posted by Gwen with all the references!

 

“This song is my way of saying that I went back to music, with new music – said the singer about” Let Me Reintroduce Myself “- It is a funny song, able to lighten the heart because it inspired me just the desire to bring a bit of joy at this time. the idea was to write a song that had something of nostalgic melody so it was normal to think of returning to my roots, ska and reggae. I’m still the same but with something new “.

