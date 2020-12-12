Gwen Stefani to get married in the chapel Blake Shelton built on his ranch

The couple plans to marry in early 2021, with a family ceremony, with few friends and the singer’s children …

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are continuing their wedding plans and, according to US Weekly magazine, the two decided to get married in a chapel that Blake had built on their Oklahoma ranch.

The couple announced their engagement last October, after five years together, and sources in the publication say that Blake, 44, wants to celebrate the wedding in his chapel, surrounded by his family.

The source said: “Blake helped build the chapel. It is a tribute to his love. They are going to get married in that chapel, probably early next year, ”she reveals.

The news came after comments that Gwen, 51, is “extremely excited” about their engagement.

Sources said last month that the singer made sure his entire family approved his request before surprising Gwen.

The singer’s children helped Blake prepare the marriage proposal.

“He wants the boys to participate in the ceremony as well. Blake loves those guys like they were his own, ”says the source.