GWEN STEFANI’S NEW ALBUM MAY BE OUT SOONER THAN YOU THINK

To the microphones of the morning show of the US TV Today, Gwen Stefani talked about her return to the scene with the new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” and her future projects.

Among these stands out the new album of unreleased songs that could come out sooner than you think. “I don’t know, probably very soon – replied the singer about the release of the album – I have all the songs. Just yesterday I wrote one. I’m continuing to write. Tomorrow I will write a song and then I will edit it, I will have the best. As soon as they say I can release the album I will. Soon . “

Our friend @gwenstefani joins us to talk about her new music and plans for her wedding with Blake Shelton. pic.twitter.com/NO4KuvBcTF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 14, 2021

Released at the end of 2020, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” marked Gwen Stefani’s musical comeback. The song is accompanied by an official video in which the artist retraces all the most iconic looks that have marked his career: from the one shown in “Don’t Speak”, No Doubt hit from 1996 to the era of “Love . Angel. Music. Baby. “, His first solo album.

Gwen Stefani’s last studio album dates back to 2017, the year of release of “You Make It Feel like Christmas”.