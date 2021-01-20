CELEBRITIES

GWEN STEFANI’S NEW ALBUM MAY BE OUT SOONER THAN YOU THINK

Posted on

To the microphones of the morning show of the US TV Today, Gwen Stefani talked about her return to the scene with the new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” and her future projects.  

Among these stands out the new album of unreleased songs that could come out sooner than you think. “I don’t know, probably very soon – replied the singer about the release of the album – I have all the songs. Just yesterday I wrote one. I’m continuing to write. Tomorrow I will write a song and then I will edit it, I will have the best. As soon as they say I can release the album I will. Soon . “

Released at the end of 2020, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” marked  Gwen Stefani’s musical comeback. The song is accompanied by an official video in which the artist retraces all the most iconic looks that have marked his career: from the one shown in “Don’t Speak”, No Doubt hit from 1996 to the era of “Love . Angel. Music. Baby. “, His first solo album.

Gwen Stefani’s last studio album dates back to 2017, the year of release of “You Make It Feel like Christmas”.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

283
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

264
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

213
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

192
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

152
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

133
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

121
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

119
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

107
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

103
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top