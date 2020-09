Gwent, the in-game card video game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is obtaining a standalone launch for console as well as COMPUTER. Today throughout Microsoft’s E3 2016 rundown, CD Projekt Red formally introduced the task, which is obtaining a beta initially on Xbox One as well as COMPUTER.

The standalone variation of Gwent was reported previously this month, as well as CD Projekt Red also installed a huge poster in LA for it.

