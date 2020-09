Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is an upcoming free-to-play collectible card game video game being established by CD Projekt RED for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, as well asXbox One The video game was revealed in June 2016, at Microsoft’s E3 Xbox instruction. The video game will certainly include cross-platform play in between the Windows as well as Xbox One variations. A shut beta is set up to start in September 2016 on Windows as well as Xbox One.

