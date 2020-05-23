Gwyneth Paltrow gives the reason of their break-up !

Brad Pitt has had several women in his life. We know Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie but not Gwyneth Paltrow !

Brad Pitt has had a lot of conquests. Hard to find in the chronological order. But then it goes back in time with his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow. In fact, it dates to the late 90’s.

After his relationship with Juliette Lewis, the young Brad shares his life with Gwyneth Paltrow. This idyll will last for three years. Not very long but enough for the actor to want to ask in marriage the beautiful young woman.

Except that not everything goes as planned. When Brad Pitt asks his hand to Gwyneth, it accepts and then… Romp their engagement in 1997 ! If at the time the whole world was shocked, she looks back on this decision.

The actress of 47 years old was confiding in 2017 in the podcast Girlboss. It resurfaced today. In it, she explains the reason for his break with the actor.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow : the reason of their break-up

So why is Gwyneth Paltrow broke up with Brad Pitt. The actress explains it very simply. ” I have made up so much of romantic relationships. I am a good friend, a good sister, a good daughter and a good mother, but I am very vulnerable in love”

It then sends a message to Brad Pitt. “This has been a long time for me to learn to have romantic relationships. Then Brad Pitt, if you listen to me, I messed up it, Brad” .

Since then, the actress has been married to Chris Martin, singer of Coldplay. For 13 years the couple has lived a beautiful story. Of this union two children born : Apple and Moses.

But since 2013, Gwyneth is no longer with. She is married since 2018 screenwriter Brad Falchuk. In any case, not of resentment between Brad and the beautiful blonde.

In 2020 she told the Harper’s Bazaar. ” I get along well with Brad Pitt. There is no rancor between us“. A story that now belongs to the past for the two stars !

