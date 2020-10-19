Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her to live with fame

The actress admitted that it was the actor who taught her not to open her private life to journalists.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were once hailed as the most powerful couple in Hollywood.

And while their relationship didn’t last long, the Iron Man actress still holds that period close to her heart from the extensive lessons it taught her.

After their split, Paltrow explained to ABC News in 2003 everything she learned from her relationship with the Fight Club heartthrob.

“My internal kind of things really messed up that whole relationship. And I felt really responsible, and also as if I was the architect of my own misery, “he recalled.

After that, the actress was aware of the details that would allow the public to know about her and her private life.

Work and Money magazine also reported that the Avengers star stopped opening up about her personal life to journalists, something she learned when she was in the limelight with Brad Pitt.

“He taught me to navigate through fame,” she acknowledged.