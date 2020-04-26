Gwyneth Paltrow has commented on the photo on Instagram of Zendaya and fans are furious

Gwyneth Paltrow has had a career which is very impressive. She has played in some of the greatest films of Hollywood. However, his career path included much more than the acting. She has written several books, including a cookbook on healthy living to success, she is also a singer and business woman.

Although it has received many accolades for her talents as an actress and as a writer, she is certainly no stranger to controversy. In the past, her Web site, Goop, has made the promotion of products and some dubious advice on the health of women, which has prompted many fans to question his level of expertise (and also his reason). Recently, Paltrow has made another comment which has put a lot of his fans angry.

This time, however, his comments were aimed at Zendaya, another actor in the MCU.

Gwyneth Paltrow | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow had trouble remembering her work history

MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) is a franchise media iconic that has been created by the Marvel studios and has quickly grown to become one of the franchise’s most globally recognized entertainment industry. The MCU has produced several films, television series and comics since 2008. The first film that the MCU has done was Iron Man. Since then, the franchise media iconic has out 22 other films, including Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Ant-Man.

Because there have been so many films made in such a short time and that many of the movies overlap, some of the players forget about in what movies they played. And Paltrow had recently discovered she was in fact one of those players who could not follow the list of Marvel movies in which she had appeared.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, the character of Paltrow, Pepper, appeared quickly at the end of the film. However, when she participated in The Chef Show ” on Netflix, she and her fellow actor and director Ironman, Jon Favreau, spoke of Spider-Man: Homecoming and she was shocked to discover that she had actually been in the movie.

She had been talking with Favreau for a few minutes and insisted that she was never in this film. “I was in The Avengers”, she said flatly to her friend. When Favreau insisted that they are in The Avenger and Spider-Man, she had the look as if he was crazy. Finally, Favreau has decided to describe the scene in which she was to it and she suddenly said: “It was Spider-Man?”

For the defense of Paltrow, the filming of a movie MCU can be very confusing for all stakeholders. Because the director of a film can decide to take a scene and put it in another film, many actors do not know what movie they are running at the time.

Gwyneth Paltrow forget “Spider-Man: Homecoming again”

After that, Paltrow appeared in The Chef Show, she seemed to remember, finally, that she was, in fact, in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, it seems that she has recently had a lapse of memory.

There is about a week, Paltrow has commented on a photo of Zendaya. On the photo, Zendaya wore exactly the same shirt that Paltrow wore in his photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar. When Paltrow has seen the photo, she was wearing: “thank God, I can say that I have something in common with Zendaya.”

The comment seemed a little strange to most people because she and Zendaya already had something in common, they were both in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Why fans are so furious with the comment of Gwyneth Paltrow in the photo on the Instagram of Zendaya?

Many fans can forgive Paltrow not being able to remember what Marvel movie it was.

However, they have a more difficult to forgive the fact that it does not seem to remember his co-stars. This is not the first time that she does not remember her co-stars.

According to ., Paltrow does not remember having worked with Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Nick Fury in several films MCU).

This time, however, the fans thought it was a very disrespectful comment on a photo of her co-star, and admit not remembering to work with it.