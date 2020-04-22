Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a dress wore to the Oscars 20 years ago

After Madonna, Ciara, Justin Bieber or Leonardo DiCaprio, it is the turn of Gwyneth Paltrow to join the now famous “All In Challenge” by donating an evening dress worn on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2000. The purpose of this ? Up the auctions to support the associations who work especially to provide food to the most vulnerable populations.

The celebrities commit a little more in the fight against the coronavirus with the “All-In Challenge“, which provides support for the associations Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America, or World Central Children, via the auction of the specific items or unique experiences to live to the end of the confinement.