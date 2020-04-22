Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a dress wore to the Oscars 20 years ago

After Madonna, Ciara, Justin Bieber or Leonardo DiCaprio, it is the turn of Gwyneth Paltrow to join the now famous “All In Challenge” by donating an evening dress worn on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2000. The purpose of this ? Up the auctions to support the associations who work especially to provide food to the most vulnerable populations.
The celebrities commit a little more in the fight against the coronavirus with the “All-In Challenge“, which provides support for the associations Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America, or World Central Children, via the auction of the specific items or unique experiences to live to the end of the confinement.
A Calvin Klein dress at auction
Last date to have given its support to this initiative ? Gwyneth Paltrow, which gives the dress that she wore on the red carpet of the Oscars there was just 20 years old. A model Calvin Klein whose starting price has been set at $ 2,500 million. If the auction is currently at 6.250 dollars, you still have almost 12 days to re-bid and attempt to obtain this dress, which will be offered by the actress herself.
“I’m donating a dress that I have paid to the Oscars (and who has a great sentimental value !), I will put you personally over a cup of tea or a glass of wine”said Gwyneth Paltrow on his account Instagram.
To participate in the auction, simply visit on the site Fanatics.com and bid. You will also be able to access other auctions and try to win a role in the next film Martin Scorsese alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the opportunity to see Justin Bieber joined you for a song, or even an appointment with Russell Wilson and Ciara.