Gwyneth Paltrow will go to Barcelona to teach Shakira to cook

The Colombian singer received a gift from Paltrow, a set of pans, but she says she needs to be taught to cook.

Shakira recently revealed that she received a gift from Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Twitter and Instagram, the singer shared a photo with “the cutest kitchen utensils”, sent by the actress from “Avengers: Endgame.”

“OMG thank you @GwynethPaltrow for the cutest pieces of cookware I’ve ever owned! Once you go ceramic, non-toxic and pink (!!) you never come back! Now I just need someone to teach me how to cook … Face with tongue, “he captioned her photos on Twitter and Instagram.

OMG thank you @GwynethPaltrow for the cutest cookware pieces I’ve ever had!! Once you go ceramic, non-toxic and pink (!!) you never go back! Now I just need someone to teach me how to cook…😛 pic.twitter.com/6JDpGIuZYH — Shakira (@shakira) November 24, 2020

Commenting on Shakira’s post on Instagram, Paltrow wrote: “I come to Barcelona to teach you.”