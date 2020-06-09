Gyllenhaal will play in Snow Blind, based on a novel graph – betanewsfr

Jake Gyllenhaal will play in the “Snow Blind” from Gustav Möller, an adaptation of the graphic novel of Ollie Masters, which would generate considerable heat before the virtual market of Cannes.

The film, scripted by Patrick Ness is presented as “The prisoners meet Running on Empty”.

Here is the synopsis of the graphic novel:

What happens when you discover that your parents are not the people you thought they were?

For Teddy, a high school student, living in a suburb of sleepy Alaska is turned upside down when he published innocently a photo of his father online, only to learn that he and his family are involved in the witness protection program. A man seeking revenge invades their city, and soon FBI agents also arrive. But what happens if the reasons for his parents to participate in the program are not as innocent as they say?