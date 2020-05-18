hackers are sing their law firm

In early may, the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks (GSMS), installed in New York, has suffered a computer attack type rançongiciel, tells Francetvinfo.

Result : many confidential information on its customers was stolen. And these are not unknown : Lady Gaga, U2, Madonna, Elton John, Mariah Carrey, Facebook…

A ransom of $ 42 million

To prove their serious, the hackers have posted on the darkweb, Thursday, 14 may,” 2.4 Gb containing legal documents of Lady Gaga, the majority of which were contracts for concerts, merchandising and tv appearances “according to the website ZDNet.

The hackers demanded an initial ransom of $ 21 million to pay before the 21st of may. But GSMS has refused to pay. ” Experts and the FBI told us that negotiating or paying a ransom to terrorists is a serious violation of federal laws. Even when huge sums are paid, criminals often leave leak the data. “

Threats against Trump considered to be very credible

Criminals have therefore decided to double their requirements, bringing the total amount of the ransom to $ 42 million. And the pirates have also decided to enable a lever of pressure for the less daring

: Donald Trump.

In fact, they say that they have information incriminating on the president of the United States. ” There was a presidential race underway, and we have found a ton of dirty laundry, threatening. Mr. Trump, if you want to be president, give a blow of the stick to the guy, otherwise you may forget this ambition to always. ”

The american media have, however, considered these threats as unlikely, Donald Trump has never been a customer of the firm under attack.