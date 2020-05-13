Hackers attack a law firm to the stars, with a rançongiciel

There is what to give cold sweats to the music industry. A group of hackers called “REvil” claims for the last several days have siphoned the folders and files of the law firm’s new york Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks (GSM-Law).

The company has recognized the attack by ” ransomware “, which has encrypted its servers, and the theft of their valuable data. She informed her prestigious customers like its employees, according to Variety.

GMS Law is a specialist in the legal affairs of the celebrities and the heavyweights of the entertainment. The list of his clients is spinning : Lady Gaga, Madonna, U2, Nicki Minaj, Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige, Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey.

The lawyers of the firm are also responsible to negotiate the contracts of companies like Sony, Facebook, Playboy, or Samsung, and sometimes defend in court.

To confidential materials in the nature

In infiltrating into the computer system and after it is paralyzed, the pirates ensure to have recovered 756 Gb of data including hundreds of thousands of contracts, agreements, confidential and personal information of the customers.

As a warning shot, the pirates have posted evidence of their packages on a limited public forum on the Dark web, with in particular an extract of the contract from Madonna for her latest tour, “Madame X” or a confidentiality agreement signed by Christina Aguilera.

“REvil always starts with post a very small excerpt of the stolen data. These are most of the time screenshots of the folders available to them, just to prove to the target company that they are not kidding, as an evidence of life during a kidnapping, ” said Brett Callow, of the business of cyber security, Emsisoft, who has had access to the forum of hackers. Related Post: North spoils a live of Kim Kardashian on the containment : "I want out !"

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian

They promise to spread soon a first Gigabyte of data before passing it to 100 Gb in an attempt to increase the pressure. At least that GSM-Law pays a large sum of Bitcoins as ransom.