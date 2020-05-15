hackers break into a law firm to the stars, and call for $ 42 million

The prestigious law firm GSM Law has been the victim of a large hacking of data this week in the United States. The hackers got their hands on confidential data of famous clients : Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey or Elton John…

According to the american mediathe group of hackers, dubbed the “REvil”, has stolen 756 Gb of data, including contracts, agreements, confidential and personal information. After making a first request for ransom, the hackers have doubled their demand on Thursday evening. According to a press release from the office, they now require 42 million and released on may 13, an extract of the contract from Madonna for her latest tour.

Madonna’s contract for #MadameXTour was leaked in a dark web forum (none member here) in full. Revealed she country her crew & dancers near nothing, might as well been on a slave ship, lol. Her law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks (represents other acts 2) was hacked. Excerpt: pic.twitter.com/pImlZ0DBag The editorial advises you Madonna — Abdicate (@MadonnaAbdicate) May 12, 2020

Lady Gaga and Donald Trump

Pressure grew on Thursday. According to the website information people, PageSix, “REvil” has posted information about Lady Gaga on the dark web, and assured that future published data will relate to Donald Trump, who is not a client of the GSM-Law.

This group of hackers is not his first attempt. According to The Wall Street Journal, they had received more than $ 2 million in the past in addressing the beginning of April to the company’s foreign exchange Travelex. The ransom was paid in bitcoins.