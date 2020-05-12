Hackers have siphoned off the contracts of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Elton John…

More 756 Gb of data were stolen recently on the servers of a law firm in new york, specializing in legal advice for the stars of show business, such as Madonna, Elton John, Lady Gaga or Bruce Springsteen.

Among the stolen data include confidential contracts, e-mails and e-mails, and address books. The author of this mischief is Revil, alias Sodinokibi, a gang of professional pirates, which is already noted in the past by extorting $ 2.3 million to Travelex after having infected their information systems.

Hackers threaten to publish all these stolen data if the law firm does not pay the ransom.

To prove that he is a serious threat, they were exposed on a site on Tor hidden folder tree stolen, as well as two contracts : the copyright of Christina Aguilera and the contract of the tour 2019-2020 Madonna. Contacted by different media, the firm has made no comment at the present time. The trouble does not very talkative.

Sources : Variety, BleepingComputer