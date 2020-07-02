Hackers put to auction of the confidential contracts of stars

They put their threat in execution. A week after the announcement, the hacker group REvil has put online Wednesday evening to its auction system on data siphonnées after a cyber attack in may on the cabinet of stars GSM Law.

Hosted on the Internet network parallel Tor, the “Happy Blog” offers to bid on packs of legal documents stolen at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks (GSM-Law).

A starting bet of $ 600,000

After you have uncovered a number of documents about Lady Gaga in order to assert their credibility, the criminals to accelerate their attempted extortion in soliciting clients directly to the cabinet which has refused until now to pay a ransom XXL.

In broken English and a threatening tone, the hackers have explained that ” the lucky who buy this data will be satisfied for a very long time. Show business is not that of music and the love of fans – it is also a lot of money, of social manipulation, the risk of being dragged in the mud and sex scandals, drugs, and betrayals “.

The next victims of the blackmail to the data artists are Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, as well as the basketball player, Lakers, LeBron James.

The starting bet is of $ 600 000 (531 000 euros) for the purchase of these supposed contracts of stars planetary among the 3 gigabytes of data made available for sale. An offer of 1 500 000 dollars per pack, snag the update.

The stars rachèteront their own contracts or confidentiality agreements for fear of a publication ? Only the law firm and the target are aware of the value and authenticity of these files.

