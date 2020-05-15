Hackers threaten to reveal the secrets of Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen

The secret garden Bruce Springsteen and many stars burglarized. Last week, the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks has been the victim of a sophisticated cyber attack according to their statement Variety . “We have informed our customers and our staff. We have engaged the world experts in this field, and we work 24 hours on 24 to deal with these issues“said the firm.

Named REvil and also known under the name of Sodinokibi according to the company’s cyber-security Emsisoft, this group of hackers has stolen 756 gigabytes of documents. Several personalities from the world of music and entertainment have seen leak their contracts, non-disclosure agreements, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses and private correspondence.

Among the clients include music artists, actors and television personalities, sports stars and media companies, and entertainment, past and present, including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey or even Priyanka Chopra. As proof, the hackers have leaked a preview of the contract of the tour 2019-20 Madame X Madonna with Live Nation.

But this flight has nothing trivial. The hacker group’s threat to disclose the entirety of the data unless they are paid. This is not the first time that these thieves are trying to exercise. At the beginning of April, the company’s foreign exchange Travelex based in the United Kingdom has paid $ 2.3 million in bitcoin to these hackers after an attack by ransom, according to the Wall Street Journal .