Hailee Steinfeld : 15 years and too racy… the flop mode

Wearing a skirt that is straight cut, ultra-colourful, beautiful and highlights the silhouette with style. Size high, it refines its line of wasp, trying to clear his hips, still a bit shy. A t-shirt, black adds to the outfit and breaks slightly its look colorful.

It would have taken a white piece, the more spring to not be too much. The garment is printed with a pair of glasses golden, a touch of color that adds to its appearance. Bad idea.

Perched on high heels peep-toes and platforms, it extends the maximum size. A choice may be too risky given his young age. Let’s say that we would have preferred shoes slightly more discrete.

Worse, a box of yellow chick polishes her outfit, brittle, a little more whole ultra-colorful. Young and slightly too much makeup-she powdered her skin tone and emphasises her eyes of a doe.

We expect to see future appearances by Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet, hoping that it would choose this time to be more discreet.