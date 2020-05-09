Hailee Steinfeld, 7 things unlikely to know about it !

When Kylie Jenner and Hailee Steinfeld strike a pose together, it is HOT HOT HOT ! It must be said that the young actress became very quickly the new blow of heart of the whole world and we see it more often on the front of the stage. In effect, it is not only friends with many stars (Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes…) but is also an actress and a singer of talent. His last role in the date in Pitch Perfect 2 has come back on the front of the stage, but it is not really in its infancy in the middle. In effect, Hailee Steinfeld began her career at the age of 8 years and has played a role in his first film in 12 years ! Today, fan2.fr invites you to discover the 7 things you should know about it, and this first role is the number 1 of our list. Be aware that even if she played Juliet Capulet in 2013, she has NEVER been in love and always waits for her prince charming (or princess elsewhere).

1) She got her first role at age 12.

2) She has never been in love

3) She was nominated for an Oscar in 14 years

4) She played in “Bad Blood” with her sisters triplets (or not)

5) Her brother is 19 years old and a driver in professional car races

6) She does the housework (as you and we)

7) This is a fangirl (as you and… us)

I can’t believe Confidant comes out tomorrow. I am not emotionally prepared. Jk HURRY TF UP HALF of WE’RE WAITING. — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) October 16, 2015

When she was just 14 years old, Hailee Steinfeld has got the role of Mattie Ross in True Gritthe famous film of the Cohen brothers, and has even been nominated for an Oscar for the Best Actress in a supporting role ! AT THE AGE OF FOURTEEN ! Also, be aware that it has played in “Bad Blood” Taylor Swift, except that she was three people at the same time ! It was she who was responsible for handing Taytay in shape after his fall from 40 floors. Hailee Steinfeld has a brother of 19 years, Griffinwho accompanies him everywhere, and this last is a professional driver of race cars. Finally, Hailee Steinfeld is like you and we : She arranges her room, did his homework, do the dishes and even the household when his mother asks him. And then, this is a fangirl too, just look at his account Twitter to notice it ! Otherwise, Hailee Steinfeld puts out the fire with “Love Myself” for his live at Jimmy Fallon ! So girls, do you know the best Hailee Steinfeld ?