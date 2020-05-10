Hailee Steinfeld, a young girl in a flower

Last Wednesday, the little brunette is made to an evening that honoured fashion by London, Los Angeles, california. For the occasion, the actress wore a dress from designer Mary Katrantzou, from the collection Spring-Summer 2012. Ultra-flowery, dress with printed red, blue and yellow, flatters the complexion of porcelain from the pretty lady.

Perched on high heels and simple black, Hailee Steinfeld extends to the maximum of its silhouette. These match perfectly with the rest of her outfit, and do not swear by anything with the explosion of colours of his clothing.

The hair tied in a ponytail, Hailee Steinfeld powder very discreetly, her complexion and highlights her hazel eyes with a black line.

An apparition that makes its effect to the beautiful.