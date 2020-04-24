Hailee Steinfeld Ad I Love You s For The Thursday, March 26

Hailee Steinfeld continues to bring pleasure to his fans and seems to confirm the expectations about the music. 2020 would it be finally the year of the release of his first album ? Fingers crossed !

Hailee Steinfeld to us, ” I Love You’s “

2020 is the year of Hailee Steinfeld ! The artist started the year with a bang with the title” Wrong Direction “(who had the right to a clip) and here we are, a few weeks later, on the point of be entitled to a second piece. The fans dreamed and now all the hopes are allowed on the output, finally, after long years of waiting, his first album. Nothing is said, nothing is confirmed, nothing is reversed to this day. Therefore, it is necessary to keep hope and even if the singer delivers a new EP, it takes ! This second piece, entitled ” I Love You s“is expected this Thursday, march 26 and this is Hailee herself who announced on the social networks

Title, cover, date. It is ready for the output event, that some think will be a resumption of the tube of Annie Lennox” No More I Love You s“and we must cross our fingers that Hailee Steinfeld reveals his plans for the rest of the year. Album ? EP ? Tour ? We can’t wait to learn more. But let’s not put the cart before the horse and let us enjoy for the moment of the waiting forward who will lead us up to the release of this song. To deal with, you can prepare for his coming concert in France, using no more wait for Next Concert.