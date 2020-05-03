Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso : Let Me Go, the clip unveiled

Alesso, Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line and Watt have joined all their forces to create Let Me Goa small bomb electro that makes us all emotional. The song is about a romantic relationship on the decline, and the need to move on to something else. After Starving feat Zedd, this is the second time that the actress, singer Hailee Steinfeld has a collaboration with electro major. She is also the star of the clip, you can find it in turn to prepare to go on stage and fake clips intimate in the company of the young man which it splits.

Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso will play furthermore, Let Me Go tonight on the stage of American Music Awards, they will be accompanied by the duo Florida Georgia Line and per Watt which is none other than Andrew Watt, one of the authors of the tube, pop the most popular of the moment. Hailee Steinfeld continues to lead two careers simultaneously, you will soon discover in the poster for Pitch Perfect 3, and if it has not announced any album for the moment, the american has confirmed that it would reveal new songs and collaborations in the coming months. The Swedish Alesso is expected to unveil its second album by the end of this year or early 2018.