Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso share “Let Me Go” with Florida Georgia Line

Hailee Steinfeld is one of talent international, one follows the route almost since the beginning, and for good reason… On film sets from a young age, the artist follows in the footsteps of its predecessors Miley Cyrus or Selena Gomez. Like them, she is draws to a future in the song. She released her first single “Love Myself” in 2015. The success is resounding in the United States. The collaborations are linked together. The DJ Zedd is featured on her single “Starving” and the group DNCE on ” Rock Bottom “.

Alesso reinforcement

But then it will soon be the poster of the film “Pitch Perfect,” 3 And Hailee Steinfeld don’t forget the music and reveals a new single baptized” Let Me Go “. It is in response to “Most Girls” released last spring, produced by Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic).

In order to publish in the future a first albumthe singer of only 20 years is accompanied by the famous DJ Alesso who has seen the singer a huge potential. It comes to give here a key pop-electro non-negligible in the song when he comes to change management and wants to obviously propose new things. Even more surprising, Hailee Steinfeld has invited the duo of country star in the United States, Florida Georgia Line as well as the singer Watt.

This song is for those who seek freedom. She tells that love does not exist only on paper and that in reality it is more complicated than it sounds…

As early as the first week of marketing, “Let Me Go” was offered for a ninth-places in the charts across the Atlantic, with nearly four million streams. A collaboration amazing at first, but which has all the air to make its effect…