Hailee Steinfeld asserts her femininity in a video girl power

Hailee Steinfeld is THE new sensation in american pop that should not go unnoticed with her new video ” Most Girls “. It is to be discovered on aficia.

Since the age of eight years, Hailee Steinfeld is a veteran of film sets. She plays in movies for teens and gets a few television roles, up to be named Oscar as ‘Best actress’ for his role in the film True Grit (2010). She was then only 13 years old.

But like his fellow Miley Cyrus or Selena Gomezshe outlines a future in music and released his first single” Love Myself “in the year 2015. The success is resounding. Critically acclaimed, the singer follows her dreams and goes on now with the collaborations. She invites, for example, the DJ Zedd on the electrifying” Starving “and the group DNCE on ” Rock Bottom “. More recently, she even offers the luxury of appearing on the “At My Best” to Machin Gun Kelly.

A single co-produced by Ryan Tedder

You will have understood, Hailee Steinfled is THE new sensation in american pop. For cause, the singer has already the billion listen on Spotify. But then it will be on the cast of” Pitch Perfect 3 “she tries to confirm its popularity with the unveiling of its new single “ Most Girls “in collaboration with Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic). This piece suggests the release of a debut album for the end of the year.

Very feminist, this single aims to show to all the young generation that the girls must fight. According To Hailee Steinfeld,” most girls today are small and strong, and beautiful “, as well as “unattainable “ by their power. Through her song, she carries a real message of hope, love and peace.

“Most Girls” is put into images by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj…), one finds the charming singer under his best day. It tries especially to show that the woman is beautiful regardless of the situation or the activity that it conducts. The message is past !

Check out the new video clip “Most Girls” of Hailee Steinfeld :