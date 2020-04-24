Hailee Steinfeld Delivers The Clip Of I Love You’s, His 2nd Title

As for ” Wrong Direction “, the fans of the singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld have the right to a clip of the new single, ” I Love You’s “, less than a week after its release. And it is super class !

With “I Love You’s” Hailee Steinfeld is in front of and behind the camera

Its title “I Love You” s, unveiled a few days ago, will serve as the lead single, head of gondola of a project in two parts. Fans of the first hour of Hailee Steinfeld have already noted the date of release of the first part of which he dreams so much. So these are 5 songs which are expected to be on the air on 1 may next. And to make us wait until then Hailee has decided to unveil the video for this title sample on the tube of Annie Lennox. The singer will also sign with this video his first realization, aided by director Sarah McColgan. She has the eye, because the images are classes, are elegant and the black and white proposed is sublime. Everything is there to make of this new single, which speaks of” self-care“take care of yourself after a break-up, a small success.

” It took me a long time but I have come to realize that even in a confined space, we can find, we can learn to love again and give herself the opportunity to heal. This is what the song and video represent my eyes. Optionally, the walls may fall down and all will be well.” Hailee Steinfeld, MTV

The clip will loop during all the confinement (or at least until 1 may) striking our retina of his images elegant. Until the fateful date of release of its new songs, we offer you to prepare you for his coming next (yes, we believed in it, even more since the announcement of the project) in concert in France, using no more wait for Next Concert.

It also lets you discover a little interview that Hailee was given this morning.