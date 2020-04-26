Hailee Steinfeld : Expected to play a major role in Hawkeye !

In this mini-series which will be broadcast on the new streaming platform, Jeremie Renner there would resume its key role of super-hero, seen especially in the mega blockbuster

The magazine Variety reports that if Hailee Steinfeld would join the series, she would play the role of Kate Bishop, one of the incarnations of Hawkeye, and a partner of the famous archer.

It would be his second main role in the televisionafter her portrayal of Emily Dickinson in the next round of streaming Apple Dickinson.

The singer already has a RÉSUMÉ an actress rather provided : we have been able to see it in the feature-length film by the Coen brothers, True Grita main role in Bumblebeethe recent movie Between Two Ferns alongside Zack Galifianakis, but she has also lent her voice to Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man : Into the Spider-Verse.