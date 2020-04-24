Hailee Steinfeld explains the name of her new dog and said that the new music arrives “very soon”

We all try to stay occupied in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19). Miley Cyrus has her talk show, John Legend and other musicians play live concerts, and numerous movies and television programs are broadcast to watch at home. The actress and musician Hailee Steinfeld has communicated with her fans about what she is working on and has tried to keep things positive. Here’s what she said.

Hailee Steinfeld is a star to many hyphens

Hailee Steinfeld | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Steinfeld made her debut as an actress, winning an Oscar nomination for her first feature film, True Grit. She then appeared in films such as Ender”s Game, Pitch Perfect 2, and 3, The Edge of Seventeen and Bumblebee. She also voiced Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

During this time, Steinfeld has maintained a promising career in music. His first EP, Haiz, is released in 2015. She has also released a number of singles, non-album, including the theme for his series, Apple TV + Dickinson.

She showed her new dog

Like most young starlets hollywood, Steinfeld is always busy with a new project. Season 2, Dickinson has been informed, and she has many other obligations, to attend events, to read scripts or do other types of apparitions. But lately, it has been occupied by something else.

In march 2020, Steinfeld explained his lack of publications on social networks, a new commitment very cute: a puppy! “Sorry, I was busy with my little martini teen lil”, she légendé a photo of her with the creature in question. It is now as good as ever to have a pet with fur to keep you company.

She responded to fan questions in a Q&a

A few days later, Steinfeld decided to answer some fan questions on his history Instagram. After you have called the Martini of his “little angel”, she replied to a disciple who asked him how it had obtained its name. Steinfeld has explained: “In terms of film,” Martini “means the final blow before the end of filming of the day. She was the last little baby that I have seen after a few months of research. In addition, she is teenie. “

Steinfeld has also responded to another relevant question. His latest single “Wrong Direction” was released on 1 January 2020. It is believed that he is her ex, the former lead singer of One Direction, Niall Horan. “Y a-t-he new songs that come out?” asked a fan. “Yes in fact. Very soon, ” wrote Steinfeld. She reiterated on Twitter.

Steinfeld on the coronavirus

Steinfeld also checks its fans, as well as many other celebrities. She assured them that she was “absolutely agree”, encouraging them to “take this seriously and take care of you”. “I know that social distancing and isolation / quarantine might seem scary, but we can always remain connected to each other,” she continued.

The actor has also given suggestions on how to stay busy. On Twitter, many shared how they had to watch all his films to learn how to play his songs on guitar. It just shows that, despite everything, this is the perfect time for creativity. And this may lead Steinfeld to get his new music a little early.