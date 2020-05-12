Hailee Steinfeld meets her possible starring role in the series Hawkeye

The House of Ideas has legitimised a reputation as a nail when it comes to signings. At the beginning, for example, Marvel Studios it was launched with Robert Downey Jr. to play Tony Stark / Iron Man, and although he has earned the distrust of the public, ten years later, this decision has been applauded in unison. Now, to play in the future of the series Hawkeyewe have long since learned that the company had had conversations with the actress Hailee Steinfeld. The possibility excites already countless fans, but unfortunately, nothing has yet been decided.

In a video call with Sirius XM, the comedian of 23 years has been invited to provide an update on this signature as possible, which would mean his debut in the film world Marvel. However, the singer also pop suggested that an excess of super-hero is not as high a priority as his musical career; at least, in this moment.

You know, For the moment, I’m going to tell you that the music is in my head, “ replied Steinfeld. It is on this that I focus. This is what is in my brain at the moment.

With such a statement, it seems more and more as the actress of Bumblebee (2018) is trying to divert attention to another subject, and not so much to exclude its involvement in the MCU. The truth is that this is not the first time that it is excessively concise and not optimistic in its comments on this topic.

At the end of last year, the candidate for the Oscars said that his contract for Hawkeye “is not necessarily something that will occur” and concluded that it did not remain more than to wait and discover. Do you consider that Steinfeld is the heir of the appropriate bow and arrows Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame)? If yes, I hope that the news will soon be confirmed in the future series of Disney +.

The role that Hailee Steinfeld could play is that of Kate Bishop, character of the original comic strip and that becomes the pupil of Clint Barton in road to adopt the pseudonym heroic “Hawkeye”.