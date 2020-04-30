Hailee Steinfeld & Niall Horan : The kiss official !

It’s been a long time thatthey are suspected of going out together and this time it would seem that the fans have a serious track. The couple reportedly were spotted kissing at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend festival at Swansea !
One of the producers of the BBC has said in a radio broadcast that they were actually kissing. There is only the word of this journalist, since there are no photos of the kiss but fans have seen them together in the scenes with their friends and a very young fan apparently already on the knees of Niall.