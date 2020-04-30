Hailee Steinfeld & Niall Horan : The kiss official !

It’s been a long time thatand this time it would seem that the fans have a serious track. The couple reportedly were spotted kissing at theat Swansea !

One of the producers of the BBC has said in a radio broadcast that they were actually kissing . There is only the word of this journalist, since there are no photos of the kiss but fans have seen them together in the scenes with their friends and a very young fan apparently already on the knees of Niall.