Hailee Steinfeld surrounds BloodPop® on “Capital Letters”. And it is unstoppable !

The B. O. of the film “50 shades lighter” continues to unfold through a collaboration between Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop®. Check out “Capital Letters” with aficia !

In the dark halls of the 7 Februarythe third and final part of the saga film inspired by the erotic novels ofE. L. James continues to speak of him through his soundtrack. And given the success met by those of the first areas that resulted in tubes “Earned It “ (The Weeknd), “Love Me Like You Do “ (Ellie Goulding) and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Zayn and Taylor Swift), the voltage is at its peak.

The album “50 shades lighter “ will be available from Friday 9 February and will include the titles interpreted by Sia, Julia Michaels, Dua Lipa – head of nominations for the Brit Awards 2018 -, Jessie J, revelation, French Juliette Armanet or Jacob Banks. In the first place, it is the duo’s “For You” of Liam Payne and Rita Ora which was put on the radio. The song also made its entry in tenth place in sales in France this week, is the promise of a bright future in the charts…

After Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Lana Del Rey

Another collaboration is already a sensation, the binding Hailee Steinfeld to BloodPop®. Spotted two years ago with the EP Haizthe american singer was most recently distinguished with the singles ” Starving “, “Most Girls” and ” Let Me Go “. There are back under the spotlight with the title “Capital Letters “an ode to love effective made unstoppable by his fellow countryman known to have signed songs of Madonna (Rebel Heart), Lady Gaga (Joanne), Britney Spears (Glory) and John Legend (Darkness & Light).

BloodPop® might as well stick a new tube in 2018 after having produced the latest single “Friends” of Justin Bieber, remixed the duo’s “Lust for Life” by Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd or “…Ready for It? ” of Taylor Swift.

Listen to the title “Capital Letters” of Hailee Steinfeld :