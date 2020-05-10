Hailee Steinfeld : The very young actress spades models

After Elle Fanning, it is the turn of Hailee Steinfeld to shine on the cover of the magazine Love.

The young actress was decidedly in the ascendancy and just like Her, she has the honors of the pointed fashion magazine, a true reference in the middle.

Propelled on the front of the stage with True Gritthe last film of the Coen brothers, for which she was nominated for an Oscar this year, the young actress of 14 years allowed himself to be photographed by the duo, the most famous of the fashion world : the photographers Mert and Marcus.

Redhead, wildvine, fresh, Hailee Steinfeld eye-catching and proves that professionals from the fashion have had reason to trust him.

Because of the high of its 14 and a half years (she will be 15 years in December), she is the proud ambassador of the Italian house Miu Miu and its appearances on the red carpet are also guettées by the fashion editors than those of the biggest stars confirmed.

The next challenge for Hailee ? Camp Juliet in the adaptation of Carlo Carlei (Fluke) of Romeo and Julieta few years after the masterpiece of Baz Luhrmann, Romeo+Juliet, whose main roles were played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. And for that, the little star has already imposed its terms, and refused to shoot nude or naked in this film already waited.