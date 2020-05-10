Hailee Steinfeld : the young first played the school girls sexy… A shopper !

Hailee Steinfeld charmed us in Paris at the premiere of “The Strategie Ender”. And the pretty brunette does not stop there since for the before-first to Madrid she has shown boldness in a look worthy of a school girl, with a fair dose of sex appeal.

In a black sweater with a mouth printed, scratched Markus Lupfershe is absolutely adorable. A sweater loose that the young woman is juxtaposed over a small white shirt and very wise. Hailee offers a nice preppy look without doing too much. Two-piece patterns for the actress who is not afraid to mix the genres… and she has a good reason !

It is revealed then using a small skirt tbagslosangeles who values her slender legs. Delicately printed, this piece stops at the mid-thighs of the pretty brunette who is bold while remaining a minimum wise for his young age.

Perched on boots that happen to him in the knees, mark Stuart Weitsman, Hailee Stenfeld plays on appearances with shoes, very high. Thus, it seems to almost wear socks to the knees how school girls without catch of head.

The hair let loose and gently wavy, Hailee powder to her porcelain complexion and highlights her hazel eyes with a wide black line.

An appearance noted for Hailee Stenfeild that has what to do shake the biggest fashionistas of Hollywood… A shopper !