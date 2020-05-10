Hailee Steinfeld : The young teenager mauled in England

Hailee Steinfeld controversy in the uk.

The 14 year-old girl, heroine of the last film of brothers Cohen, True Grit, actually talking to them because of a shot the latest campaign for Miu Miu, Italian brand that it represents, since a few months. In question ? A photo of the young brunette, sitting on the edge of a railway track, look rather sad.

The authorities of the regulation of advertising british have found this advertising to be too risky, because it shows a child in a dangerous situation. And have decided to ban them.

Shot by Bruce Weber, the great photographer of fashion, the campaign Miu Miu sets the stage for the american film prodigy, who became in a few months, a fashion icon.

In his defence, the house, whose campaign was regarded as”irresponsible,” warned that the campaign was a reference to an imaginary film and that the heroine was not retained to the track. Therefore, she could escape if any danger occurred.

The English, very picky about the ads in the media, had already offended it is not so long with the spot of the campaign, Belle d Opium by Yves Saint Laurent, in which Mélanie Thierry, danced in a passionate manner, filmed by Romain Gavras.

The sparkling Hailee is reassured, her film career is looking good ! It will be the Juliet of the Romeo and Juliet the director Carlo Carlei, where she will give a reply to Ed Westwick and Douglas Booth.