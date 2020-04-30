Hailee Steinfeld will become the poet Emily Dickinson in a series for the Apple

Here is a news that should delight those who have a literary baccalaureate : Emily Dickinson will be the subject of a comedy series with Hailee Steinfeld (the franchise Pitch Perfect) headlining. The latter will lend its features to the famous poetess of the Nineteenth century in this show, which put us into her world, while dealing with themes of societal such as gender and the family.

If Dickinson (that is, for the moment, the title of the series) will take place in the 1800s, the tone adopted should be significantly more contemporary. This is the first major role in a series for Hailee Steinfeld. Until now, there has essentially been able to discover in the dark rooms, in particular via the very good The Edge of Seventeen, but also in the playlists of Spotify, thanks to his career in pop music.