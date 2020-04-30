Hailee Steinfeld will play Emily Dickinson in the new series for the Apple

Revealed by the film, the american actress arrives at a small screen in the skin of Emily Dickinson, the poetess of the Nineteenth century, in a series to Apple.

Apple Video just ordered the first season of “Dickinson”, a new series focused on the poet Emily Dickinson, has revealed the american media. It is the singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld who has won the leading role in this project which promises to address them with a sense of humor the world of this woman of letters while exploring the constraints of society, relationships, man/woman and the family through the point of view of a young writer who stands out in his time.

Hailee Steinsfeld sign his first recurring role on television. Discovery in “True Grit” by the Coen brothers in 2010, the young actress then 14-year-old won an Oscar nomination for a supporting role. The American has been recently in the poster for “Pitch Perfect 3”. In addition to her film career, the 21-year-old is also a singer recognized. His latest single, “Staring” has been certified double-platinum.

“Dickinson” joins a long list of series starts lately by Apple. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be together in a drama yet without a name, Octavia Spencer will be at the poster of “Are You Sleeping” and Kristen Wiig will take the lead role of a comedy. Apple will also work with the filmmakers Damien Chazelle, M. Night Shyamalan, for a psychological thriller, Francis Lawrence, and even Steven Spielberg, who will produce a reboot of “Amazing Stories”.