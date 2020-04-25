Hailee Steinfeld will unveil its new title on January 1,

(Relaxnews) – The singer, songwriter and american actress has hinted on social networks that his next title, titled “Wrong Direction”, will land the first day of 2020.

On the eve of the new year, Hailee Steinfeld has announced on Instagram the imminent release of “Wrong Direction” without revealing more information as the release date of this title, on the 1st of January.

The actress revealed to 13 years in “True Grit” the Coen brothers were also shared pictures showing her hair soaking wet, leaving hope to his fans as “Wrong Direction” could be accompanied by a clip.

“Wrong Direction” will arrive a few months after the last single from the singer, the title “Alterlife”, which featured on the soundtrack of the original series produced by Apple TV+ “Dickinson”.

In this series, Hailee Steinfeld portrays the famous poet of the 19th century Emily Dickinson. The series of the new streaming platform, Apple is aiming for a young audience, and offers a format that is more contemporary to present this figure of american literature. It should be noted that the actress (and singer) of 23 years is also the executive producer of the series.

The cast of this series includes in addition to Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe. We note the appearances of comedian John Mulaney, who embodies the poet Henry David Thoreau as well as the rapper Wiz Khalifa who plays the role of Death.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Hailee Steinfeld was back on his inspirations for the title “Alterlife” from the soundtrack of “Dickinson”. “In the song I say ‘immortality is the happiness’ and it reminded me of many of the poems of Emily Dickinson. She lived in a period where women did not have the right to express their opinions, so the majority of his work was not published before his death…. His writings are not forgotten and are still relevant today, which makes it immortal”, had explained Hailee Steinfeld.

It had also clarified that “Alterlife” gave the tone of the musical direction she would explore in her new album. His previous EP was 2015, it was entitled “Haiz”.