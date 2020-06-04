Hailee Steinfeld would she be secretly a couple ?

If Lucky Blue Smith is the It-Boy to follow urgently with his photoshoot for the sexiest, this is not the only star of the Web to talk to her. Another celebrity 2.0 is at this time much ink… Hailee Steinfeld ! The singer was no longer a heart to take. Yes, the interpreter of “Love Myself” would have a boyfriend. Whaaat ?! Yes, yes, you read that correctly. This is the rumor that swells on the Canvas. And her boyfriend’s secret will not be Charlie Puth ! The singer, songwriter and american producer, therefore, would have overturned the heart of the young woman. But, is it info or intox ? The webloïds have conducted their investigation, but remain cautious. The two persons concerned have not confirmed or denied these claims. It may be just a RUMOR !

The duo of Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor made a splash

During his performance the AMA’s 2015Charlie Puth has embraced Meghan Trainor. The young man explained in an interview for USA Today : “Meghan and I, we are good enough friends to be able to laugh about it now. At the beginning, we said : “Gee, that is what we just do ?”. There is a girl in my life in any way, […] and I don’t want people to false ideas”. And who is this girl mystery ? For J-14, it is Hailee Steinfeld. The Internet site advance same evidence. First, two tweets strange he has posted on the official account : “Haileeeeeeee” and “hailee steinbrennerstein”. Finally, it would have been seen near Hailee Steinfeld at AMA’s 2015. Good, you will agree, these proofs are a bit thin. Hailee Steinfeld, the BFF of Taylor Swift, revealed for what guys she likes, but she has not pronounced the name of Charlie Puth. Then, before shouting loud and clear that the young woman is in a relationship with him, expect to have more information. According to you, the girls, the two stars are in a couple ?