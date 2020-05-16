Hailey and Justin Bieber announce the date of their second marriage

Eleven months after being married on the sly in New York city, Hailey, and Justin Bieber revealed to their relatives, the date of their second marriage.

After several unsuccessful attempts and plans always fail, Hailey, and Justin Bieber are right and are about to marry for the second time. A ceremony that follows the civil union, formal and celebrated almost in a head-to-head, which had taken place in September 2018 in New York.

According to TMZwho reveals on Thursday 22 August 2019 a copy of the invitation, the wedding will take place on 30 September in a prestigious location…, South Carolina. If rumors have long established that the couple could unite in California, where he resides, or in Canada, home of the pop star, Hailey and Justin surprise, therefore, to where we did not expect. The lovebirds have set their sights on Palmetto Bluff, a town by the sea near Savannah and known for its idyllic setting. They had been photographed in the tracking in the corner on the 12th of August last.

TMZ also claims that the singer of 25 years, and the top 22 have hired the organiser of events, Mindy Weiss for the management of the big day. It is well-known among stars and has worked for the Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Diana Ross or Katy Perry – to name but a few.

