Hailey and Justin Bieber, between photo sessions and relaxation in Miami

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been spotted by the photographers while they were walking in the streets of Miami on Thursday 28 November 2019.

Here is a couple that never holds up. After New York, Los Angeles or even more recently Berlin, Hailey, and Justin Bieber are currently in Florida to honor new appointments and spend a good time. Thursday 28 November 2019, so it is in the streets of Miami as the top 23 years old and the singer of 25 years has attracted the attention of the paparazzi.

Dressed in casual attire, a striped T-shirt and a jeans boyfriend for the ladies, bermuda shorts and crocs for gentlemen, the newlyweds enjoyed a sunny day for a stroll, lunch and sipping smoothies. Clinging to his cell phone, Justin Bieber was also wearing a T-shirt to the explicit message, proof that he was aware that his fans are anxiously awaiting his new music : “Drop The Album Already”, or “what is it that you expect to get your album”.

“ I am grateful for the love of my life “

The day before, the interpreter of “Purpose” (his last opus released in 2015) with his wife on a beach of the city on the occasion of a photo shoot. In a swimsuit or in combination to make the paddle, the pretty blonde was simply ravishing.

The Bieber have put their suitcases in one of the most prestigious hotels in Miami, the Setai. On Thursday, Hailey had also input his page Instagram to broadcast a message on the occasion of Thanksgiving. “I am thankful for the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption of a snapshot unreleased of his second marriage with Justin, celebrated at the end of September in South Carolina.

Has to read also : Justin Bieber, his message of birthday scorching to his wife Hailey