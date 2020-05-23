Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber returns to Los Angeles !

In containment for the past two months in Toronto, Canada, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber finally decide to return to Los Angeles.

At the beginning of the pandemic covid-19, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, had found refuge in their country home in Canada. But they are back in L. A ! MCE tells you more.

See you soon peace ! Between the stress and the rhinestones, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set to resume the course of their lives. And for their greater unhappiness…

Yes, the couple had taken refuge in their beautiful country house in Canada to spend the confinement period around a lake and a forest. They radiated happiness !

However, the performer of “Yummy” and the famous model are back to Los Angeles, the City of Angels, since 20 may. But why did they leave their nest ?

Although their house in Toronto and the nature has offered a large bowl of fresh air, Hailey Baldwin and her lover wanted to find the California sun.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber enjoy a change of scenery

Yes, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber love to go of the time in their country house. But too much is too much !

Thus, a source close to the couple confides to fellow HoollywoodLife. “Justin and Hailey became a little crazy in Canada” , begins this person, who prefers to remain anonymous.

In short, they “had need a change of scenery and rhythm “. However, this person recognizes that “Justin has enjoyed not being in the spotlight “.

In fact, Hailey Baldwin and her husband were able to enjoy a true moment of calm far from the paparrazzis. Besides, it was the first time he escaped !

“It was his first time away from the cameras since he was fifteen years old. But Hailey really wanted to go to the sunshine of Los Angeles “concludes the source.

However, the friends of Kendall Jenner considering return in Canada if the balance sheet of the covid-19 has been increasing once again. Case to follow !

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber containment – Justin Bieber Covid-19 – justin bieber hailey Baldwin – Justin Bieber return to L. a. – Justin Bieber return to Los Angeles