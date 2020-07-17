Hailey Baldwin apologizes for his bad behaviour towards a waitress in TikTok

This is a video that made the buzz of TikTok and that already counts with more than 2.6 million views. We see Julia, Carol Ann, a former waitress at a fancy restaurant in Manhattan, which recounts his experiences with famous guests, and the note on their behavior with it.

It is as well given to Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid a good 10/10, explaining that they are ” so nice, polite and friendly with the staff “. The sound of a bell is different for Kylie Jenner who takes for his grade. She gets a small, 2/10 : “She gave a $ 20 tip is an add-on for $ 500. Make what you want of this information. “

The tower of Hailey Baldwin, the daughter has had the honor of serving in several occasions : 3,5/10 : “I have seen it several times, but she has never been good. I really wanted to like it, but I have to give it a kind of 3.5 on 10. Sorry ! “

A thought that has not left the woman of Justin Bieber indifferent. The star is made in the “remarks” section of the video to apologize to the girl : “I just came through this video, and I wanted to apologize if ever I had gone through bad waves or if I had shown bad behavior. This was not my intention. “It has also added a second comment :” I hate to hear that this was your experience with me, but I am glad that you mentioned that I can do better the next time. I hope that we recroiserons so that I can apologize in person. “

A gesture that the creator of the video is greatly appreciated. She replied : “Hi, Hailey ! I love the queens who take up their responsibility. Thank you very much for having taken the time to apologize. I hope we can get together again and start from scratch. “A fault confessed…