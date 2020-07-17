Hailey Baldwin apologizes for his bad behaviour towards a waitress in TikTok

This is a video that made the buzz of TikTok and that already counts with more than 2.6 million views. We see Julia, Carol Ann, a former waitress at a fancy restaurant in Manhattan, which recounts his experiences with famous guests, and the note on their behavior with it.
@juliacarolann
These are just my personal experiences, pls take it with a grain of salt xo ##green##manhattan##fyp##foryoupage##celebrity##classification##newyork
It is as well given to Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid a good 10/10, explaining that they are ” so nice, polite and friendly with the staff “. The sound of a bell is different for Kylie Jenner who takes for his grade. She gets a small, 2/10 : “She gave a $ 20 tip is an add-on for $ 500. Make what you want of this information. “
The tower of Hailey Baldwin, the daughter has had the honor of serving in several occasions : 3,5/10 : “I have seen it several times, but she has never been good. I really wanted to like it, but I have to give it a kind of 3.5 on 10. Sorry ! “
A thought that has not left the woman of Justin Bieber indifferent. The star is made in the “remarks” section of the video to apologize to the girl : “I just came through this video, and I wanted to apologize if ever I had gone through bad waves or if I had shown bad behavior. This was not my intention. “It has also added a second comment :” I hate to hear that this was your experience with me, but I am glad that you mentioned that I can do better the next time. I hope that we recroiserons so that I can apologize in person. “
A gesture that the creator of the video is greatly appreciated. She replied : “Hi, Hailey ! I love the queens who take up their responsibility. Thank you very much for having taken the time to apologize. I hope we can get together again and start from scratch. “A fault confessed…