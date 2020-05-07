Hailey Baldwin dropped by Justin Bieber for Selena Gomez, she confides, finally, on this painful period

As we know, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are part of the pairs of stars that people would like to see reform. But their history is gone since the canadian singer has remade his life with Hailey Baldwin, who he married in September 2019. A romance marked by a painful breakdown, on which the dummy has recently returned. Currently confined together, the two lovebirds have decided to deliver with honesty in their new series The Biebers you Watchposted on Facebook Watch. At the time of their separation in 2016, the top-model had suffered much to be left to her rival. When her husband asked her how she had managed to regain confidence, the latter confessed : “What is really important is that, during the period where we separated on bad terms, I was all alone. I am not engaged in a new relationship, I have done other things to distract me and forget about it. I was talking with people and I went out but I didn’t want to find someone just to take your place and try to fill this void.”

Hailey Baldwin, who has already handed the things clear about her conflict with Selena Gomez continued : “I am allowed to feel my emotions. It’s like a bereavement when you lose someone you really enjoy and to which you would like. I wanted so much to you that I said to myself ‘This is not serious if you’re not in my life in a way romantic. I want you to be part of the life of the other and all is well. In retrospect, it was the best thing to do, take this time away from one another to do our own thing. I worked a lot on myself before we get back together and when that has been the case, I was very confident of me to say that I was quite experienced. I could even envisage, never ever talk to a boy, it was more important. I knew what I wanted. People were swaying things about you like ‘He was with this person before’, and I had to protect myself, especially as a woman. I rassurais in thinking ‘I’m aware of all that.'” Finally, the couple Jailey if is given a chance, and to file today the perfect love.