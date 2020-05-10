Hailey Baldwin injured to be compared to Selena Gomez !

In an interview live given to Facebook Watch, Hailey Baldwin has confided that she hated to be compared to the ex of Justin Bieber…

It is a rare interview that was granted by Hailey Baldwin at Facebook Live. The woman of Justin Bieber said that she hated that the fans of the singer compares them former to the latter…

Married for a few months, the couple formed by Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber fascinates... But also created controversy.

In marrying Hailey Baldwin, long time friend of the canadian, the latter did not expect certainly not to this that his wife be subject to such a wave of hatred on the part of internet users. Indeed, when the latter announced his marriage, many fans protested.

These have asserted that the young woman was not worthy of Justin Bieber. Worse still, some have called Hailey Baldwin to pushy. Of about hard cash in for the pretty blonde, madly in love with her husband.

Hailey Baldwin is tired of being compared to the ex of Justin Bieber !

Yesterday, on the occasion ofa Live Facebook called The Biebers, the couple is expressed open heart on a number of topics. And one of them was the comparison of Hailey Baldwin in the ex of Justin.

The young woman said : “This is not easy. Justin knows as well that it is hard for me to hear what people have to say and the comparisons that people make to my topic “, she started.

“People I have, therefore, made to pass for less than nothing. They think they know, they invent everything and anything to my topic “, she chained. Willing to deliver to his audience, Hailey Baldwin is said to be tired of the comparisons with other young women.

She confessed to having “tired of being compared to ex’s [son] husband “. “I try to be a better person. Especially when the critics are harsh, because I understand what it leads to thereafter.”

The pretty blonde said that he had had a lot of trouble to collect the criticism about it when she got married to Justin Bieber. More complicit than ever, the couple has therefore decided to face it all, together.

