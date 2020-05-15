Hailey Baldwin reveals his playlist of the moment !

Hailey Baldwin finds herself confined to her home in Canada. The starlet took the opportunity to unveil its music of the moment !

Hailey Baldwin is confined to her home for several weeks. The sweetheart of Justin Bieber has revealed his playlist to his fans.

For more than two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. People need to to limit their movement so as not to spread it.

Thus, Hailey Baldwin finds herself confined to her home in his huge villa in Canada. The star can count on the presence of her husband, Justin Bieber. Cthis last does not seem to suffer from the confinement.

In fact, Hailey has very little time for her and she is happy to have been able to pause all of its projects. Because of this, it can be to relax with his darling as well as take advantage of his villa. Moreover, the couple has fun has to make beautiful walks in its field.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber appear more accomplices than ever. Thus, they enjoy to make videos on Facebook for their fans. From its side, the dummy is listening a lot of music and it has unveiled its playlist.





Hailey Baldwin, a big fan of Drake !

Hailey Baldwin shows up close to his fans during the confinement. As well, she delivered on her love story with Justin Bieber. And then, Thursday, may 14, the star wanted to show everyone his musical tastes.

Thus, in Story instagram, she has shared her playlist for her fans. There is the Drake and it seems that she is a fan of the song ” Jungle “. And then, Hailey also listen to ” Her ” by the same artist.

Hailey Baldwin is so a big fan of Drake. The star is happy to be able to share his passion for music with his fans. However, there is no doubt that she must also listen a lot to the music of her husband.

In fact, a few days ago, Justin Bieber has released a new sound with Ariana Grande. This one is called “Stuck with U” and he speaks of containment. Also, fans can see Hailey and Bieber are very close in the clip, and the song was a big success.

