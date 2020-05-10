Hailey Baldwin speaks out about the depression of Justin Bieber !

If it seems to be filled today, Justin Bieber has not always been so happy. Hailey Baldwin has spoken of his depression.

While everything seemed to him good, Justin Bieber has suffered from depression for a long time. Hailey Baldwin has, therefore, referred to the subject. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Justin Bieber is a great international star of many talents. It is first and foremost an amazing singer. But also a very good dancer.

His fans love him so much so that its popularity has soared. In the space of a few years, it has therefore become the idol of young people.

Only here, all this celebrity cache then a dark phase. Justin Bieber suffered a lot from this popularity.

So well that he was so sunk in depression. But the young man has always been a great advocate of mental health and the physical.

He fought against his Lyme disease. But also against the depression. The singer now wants to raise awareness people with similar problems, who take refuge in isolation.

Hailey Baldwin :” This is not up to them you repair.”

Hailey Baldwin has always been there for him. She knows the disease, and has, therefore, decided to discuss the matter in privacy. It is therefore in the series Facebook : “The Biebers you Watch,” she spoke.

Well, yes ! In this episodeJustin and Hailey Baldwin therefore have talked about the depression. The interpreter of Baby said that the company has a tendency to catalogue the people with depression as individuals to be very low.

However, it considers that a sick person who seeks to get better is anything but weak ! ” Depression is a real thing. A lot of people are fighting against this. And the company sees it as a weakness… “

“The assistance does not mean that you are weak. This shows that you just want to take care of you. And you care about those around you. So you want to be a person in good health “.

Hailey Baldwin then adds : “You also have to be the version that is most healthy for yourself. When you’re in a relationship, this is not up to them you repair. You have to do it by yourself. “

