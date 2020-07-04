Hailey Baldwin supports Justin Bieber despite accusations !

Justin Bieber has been accused of sexual assault a couple of days. However, Hailey Baldwin supports her husband.

A couple of days ago, Justin Bieber has been the subject of controversy. The singer has been accused of sexual assault, but Hailey Baldwin says.

A couple of days ago, Justin Bieber was in turmoil. Two women have accused the singer on Twitter of sexual assault. One of them suggested that Bieber would be breached in 2014.

However, the singer wasted no time to deny these allegations, and he seems to have an alibi in size. In fact, at that time, he was in a relationship with Selena Gomez and he was at her side at the time of the facts.

So, Justin Bieber has always put an end to the scandals and he is going to appeal to the courts for defamation. For their part, Hailey Baldwin has said ” yes ” to Bieber, there are more than two years of age and she wants to be very close to him.

Therefore, the actress admits that her husband and she is not growing to the charges. In addition, she said that she was still hurt by all these false rumors on Twitter.

Justin Bieber : Hailey braces and said that he was “injured” !

Hailey Baldwin was not able to support Justin Bieber since she would be in Sardinia for a photo session with Bella Hadid. However, it has closely followed the story and she refuses to believe the accusations against her husband.

” Hailey is really injured due tothey take these things very seriously “said a close in Hollywood Life.

Therefore, the dummy in the shoulder of her husband, and does not account for the fall. She knows very well that Justin Bieber has never I could be wrong these women, and that you have evidence.

” It was very obvious that this might not be true and in fact impossible. And, she knows “said the same source.

In any case, Justin is not the only artist that has received charges in these last days. In fact, the actors of Riverdale have had to face,on the same day, the same accusations on Twitter…

