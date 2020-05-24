Hailey Baldwin tells us about her first kiss with Justin Bieber !

This Friday, may 22, Hailey Baldwin decided to talk about his private life. She recounted her first kiss with Justin Bieber !

While she was very discreet about his private life, Hailey Baldwin speaks out more and more. This Friday, she talked about her first kiss with Justin Bieber ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

What a lovely couple ! Users are totally fans of them ! They love that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber release in their attitude.

They are, therefore, very pleased follow them in their show Facebook Watch The Biebers they have, therefore, developed during the confinement period.

It is a reality tv show, 12 episodes that gives an intimate glimpse into the life of the singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The couple traces while the most significant moments of their relationship. They, therefore, realise that their love is as strong as concrete !

Married since September 2018, the lovebirds have discussed their first times. Among them, they spoke of the first time they have realized that they were falling in love with each other …

Hailey Baldwin : His first fuck in secret

But also, and especially their first kiss ! It is, therefore, Hailey Baldwin, who was very talkative : “The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we went out to dinner together,”

“We were just hanging and we returned to watch a movie… and Then we kissed! ”

One thing is for sure, the parents of the young model were not favorable to this first meeting. “When he asked me to go get sushi with him, I called my parents to ask them if I could go there… “

“And they told me no, absolutely not ! You’re not going to spend time alone with Justin, it’s not happening ” . It is his sister, who was covered in saying to her parents that she was going to sleep in it :

“Oh yeah, she’s going to sleep with me and everything is going well … She has lied to me. Nwe are, therefore, went to dinner and we didn’t get caught. ”

